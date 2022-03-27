Miley Cyrus Breaks Down Crying Over Taylor Hawkins' Death in Emotional Tribute Performance

Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her friend, Taylor Hawkins, through music. The 29-year-old performer took to the Lollapalooza Brazil stage on Saturday night, one day after the death of the 50-year-old Foo Fighters drummer.

The Foo Fighters were set to play Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday, but tragically, Hawkins died on Friday ahead of the group's scheduled appearance at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia.

Cyrus gave an emotional performance, dedicating her set to Hawkins and sharing that she'd just recently called him after her plane was forced to make an emergency landing earlier this week due to inclement weather.

"We had to make an emergency landing, and the first person I called was Taylor because he was already at the festival and that would have been a time that I would have gotten to see my friend and I didn't," Cyrus said, visibly breaking down in tears. "I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time."

She went on to sing her 2020 song, "Angels Like You," through tears, dedicating it to her late friend.

Cyrus posted several videos from the show to Instagram on Sunday, saying, "LAST NIGHT'S SHOW IN BRAZIL IS DEDICATED TO MY FRIEND and LEGEND #TAYLORHAWKINS 🦅"

Miley Cyrus dedicates ‘Angels Like You’ to Taylor Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brazil 🤍

pic.twitter.com/KDj9RJITVH — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) March 27, 2022

She wasn't the only performer to give Hawkins a musical tribute over the weekend.

Coldplay also honored Hawkins during their concert in Mexico on Friday, with Chris Martin saying, "We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away. We weren't sure whether to talk about it in this concert, but we have to because they're our friends and we care about them and we feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters. We all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful, beautiful man. And so we're going to play this song for the Foo Fighters."

Coldplay then played their song, "Everglow."

.@coldplay le dedicó "Everglow" a Taylor Hawkins durante su show en el Estadio BBVA en Monterrey. Chris Martin reveló que justo antes de subir al escenario, la banda se enteró de la triste noticia del fallecimiento del baterista de los @foofighters 😪 pic.twitter.com/FZo9vmoEVD — Sopitas (@sopitas) March 26, 2022

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also honored Hawkins by singing "Live Forever" at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday night.

Liam Gallagher dedicating ‘Live Forever’ to Taylor Hawkins tonight at the Royal Albert Hall ❤️



pic.twitter.com/3A6WvsM9sD — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) March 26, 2022

Though an official cause of death for Hawkins has not been released at this time, authorities have released new details after the musician was found dead in his hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday.

The Attorney General's Office in Colombia shared the preliminary results of the urine toxicology test in a press release on Twitter Saturday, stating it indicates "the presence of 10 different substances: THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others."

The release also notes that The National Institute of Forensic Medicine "continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death."

According to a statement released by the District Health Secretary in the town of Chapinero, the local emergency center received a report of a patient with chest pains at a hotel located in the northern part of the city on Friday night. An ambulance was dispatched to the hotel.

The press release states that the health professional who attended to the emergency indicated that respective resuscitation maneuvers were carried out. However, there was no response and Hawkins was declared dead.

Authorities subsequently removed his body from the scene and opened an official investigation into his death.

"The District Health Secretary regrets to report the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work," the release stated, in Spanish. "In addition, condolences are sent to his family, companions and followers."

Additionally, the attorney general’s office in Colombia stated on Twitter on Saturday that a "team of prosecutors and investigators has been assigned to attend the urgent matter and support the investigation."

On Friday night, the band shared the heartbreaking news on social media, writing in a statement, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."