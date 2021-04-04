Miley Cyrus Belts Out Queen Hits at NCAA Final Four Concert

Miley Cyrus came to rock. The singer belted out iconic rock hits on Saturday night during her performance at the NCAA men's final four -- including Queen's "We Will Rock You" and "Don’t Stop Me Now."

Cyrus, dressed in a black vest with matching trousers and leather gloves, also covered Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," and Blondie's "Heart of Glass." The former Disney star also performed some of her own hits, like "Wrecking Ball," at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The concert was held for an audience of frontline workers after the Baylor-Houston game, which resulted in Baylor advancing to the championship game against Gonzaga on Monday.

Cyrus took to social media to celebrate a successful show. "⭐️ A STAR IS BORN ⭐️," she wrote alongside a clip of herself emerging from her dressing room.

She also shared a video of her cover of "American Woman," as well as her soundcheck of "Don't Stop Me Now."

Cyrus is seemingly back into the groove of live performances, as she also took the stage for a TikTok Tailgate ahead of Super Bowl LV earlier this year.