Miles Teller and Wife Keleigh Sperry Show Sweet PDA at the 2023 Oscars

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry kept close at the Oscars.

The Top Gun: Maverick star and his better half attended Hollywood's biggest night on Sunday in Los Angeles, and the cute couple couldn't help but show off some sweet PDA on the champagne carpet.

Captured by photographers during a candid moment at the Academy Awards, Teller had his arms around Sperry's waist as he planted a kiss on the side of her head.

In another photo, the pair had smiles on their faces as Sperry rested her hands on Teller's.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Teller and Sperry have been married since 2019.

Teller, who suited up in a tailored black tux that was accentuated by Fred Leighton art deco onyx and diamond cufflinks and stud buttons, attended the Academy Awards on Sunday as part of the Oscar Best Picture-nominated blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.