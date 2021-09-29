Mila Kunis on How She and Ashton Kutcher 'Tag Team' To Juggle Their Lives and Careers (Exclusive)

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have worked out a system to keep their busy lives balanced. The actress is opening up about how they work together to be there for one another.

The actress spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine at USC on Tuesday in Los Angeles, and reflected on how the pair juggle their acting careers, personal passion projects and parenting.

"We tag team!" explained Kunis, who shares two kids with Kutcher -- daughter Wyatt, who turns 7 on Friday, and 5-year-old son Dimitri.

"We never work at the same time," she continued. "And we only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home."

The pair -- who turned the grand opening event into a fun date night on the red carpet -- are also both outspoken advocates for different organizations with a wide variety of different agendas, including medical research and combating human trafficking and child abuse.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When asked about how much of their charitable and philanthropic efforts they discuss with their kids, Kunis said there's only so much they can explain to kids as young as theirs -- but they explain how "mommy and daddy try to help people," and the importance of doing so.

"I think that hopefully, [we] lead by example," she shared.

As for the couple's involvement in the new Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, Kunis reflected on the person who compelled them to financially support the center -- the institute's founding director, Dr. David Agus.

"I think his ethos as a doctor, and his bedside manner, and the way that he makes everybody feel comfortable -- he's hands down the smartest person I've ever met and he just wants people to be OK," shared Kunis, who explained how Agus is her general practitioner, which is how she got involved in the first place. "He just wants people to feel safe and comfortable, and so I guess we believe in that more than anything."