Mickey Guyton to Perform National Anthem at 2022 Super Bowl

Mickey Guyton is following in the footsteps of many musical greats. The 38-year-old country star will be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Guyton shared the news on social media Tuesday morning, writing, "👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing… So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports."

She also shared a video of herself finding out the news and dancing around the room, exclaiming, "Oh my god, what is my life right now? I need to do, like, a praise dance or something."

Guyton got lots of love from her fellow country stars in the comments. Jennifer Nettles wrote, "Go go go!!!!! So happy for you Mama!"

LeAnn Rimes commented, "So freaking proud of YOU ❤️."

Maren Morris wrote, "Yassssssss! Congratulations, Mickey!"

Musicians who have previously performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl include Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Garth Brooks, Demi Lovato, Cher, and Carrie Underwood. Last year, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed the "Star Spangled Banner" at the big game in Tampa, Florida.

In addition to Guyton's performance, singer Jhené Aiko is slated to sing "America the Beautiful." And on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), acclaimed actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the National Anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language. Also, gospel group Mary Mary will be accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

As for the pregame festivities, Zedd will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.

The 2022 Super Bowl will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams. As for the Pepsi Halftime Show, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will be performing.