Mickey Guyton Gushes Over Her Young Son and Supportive Husband: 'That Man Is My Biggest Fan' (Exclusive)

Mickey Guyton had a night out on the town on Wednesday, hitting the red carpet in a gorgeous black dress and a purse full of snacks.

The country songstress walked the carpet at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about her "Mama's night out."

"I actually have fruit snacks in my purse," Guyton laughed. "You know what, I've made the mistake of not having some kind of snack, so thank God for my son."

"I would like to say I got them because of my son, but I didn't," Guyton admitted. "I actually really like fruit snacks."

The "Better Than You Left Me" songstress welcomed her little boy, Grayson, in February 2021, and she explained that, while she was having fun at the ACM Honors, "It's really hard to leave him."

According to Guyton, her little guy is making big strides when it comes to his language skills. The proud mom gushed, "Oh my God, y'all, he's talking! He's saying words, he can say octopus -- or he said, 'Ocpus.' And 'dinosaur.' It's just crazy!"

According to Guyton, her son has already heard her upcoming new song -- "Somethin' Bout You" featuring Tyler Hubbard and David Garcia -- and he's quickly coming to like his mom's music.

"He really loves to see me [and hear me]. He's at the point where he can, like, recall songs, so he knows it's his mama," she said.

The song itself is something of a love letter to Guyton's husband, Grant Savoy, who has also heard the tune and fallen for it.

"That man is my biggest fan and he loves the song. I wrote it about him," Guyton shared. "Really, it's about just loving that person that just means so much to me."

The 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will air Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.