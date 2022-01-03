Michelle Young and Fiancé Nayte Olukoya Hang Out With Her Ex Joe Coleman

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya spent New Year's Eve with an unexpected person. The couple, who got engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette, rang in 2022 with Michelle's ex, Joe Coleman.

The former Bachelorette posted a pic of the trio's reunion on her Instagram Story. In the selfie, Michelle is all smiles as she rests her head on Nayte's chest, and Joe flashes a peace sign behind them.

Nayte additionally shared a clip of him and Joe dancing together, which Joe reposted on his own Story with the caption, "The boy," according to Us Weekly.

Joe with Nayte and Michelle 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RATDJgvJmP — Kassie (@dwtsnaychelle) January 2, 2022

A remaining friendship between Nayte and Joe was previously teased on Instagram, when the latter shared a lengthy post after his elimination on the Fantasy Suite episode.

"To the boys, thank you! I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to go on this wild ride with such high quality men," Joe wrote in part. "Y'all made the process so much easier."

Nayte commented on Joe's post, writing, "Ayyyyye! Much luv bro! See you soon!"

The comment seemed to allude to the trio's New Year's Eve plans, with Joe replying, "Yessir! All love my guy."

The Bachelorette gave Nayte both a lasting bromance with Joe, and an epic love story with Michelle. Following Michelle and Nayte's televised engagement, the couple told ET's Lauren Zima about their post-show life together, as they began house hunting in the teacher's native Minnesota.

"We want to bring our families together and being able to kind of lean on each other's families as this was all unfolding was incredibly helpful," Michelle told ET. "Me getting close to Nayte's sister, him getting close to my siblings and my family has been really special. And now that we can do it together and physically get together -- it really makes this all sink in even more. It's been awesome."

Michelle's journey for love may have come to an end but there's more to come! The Bachelor franchise will return on Jan. 3 with the premiere of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. ET will keep you up to date all season long, with all of our Bachelor coverage.