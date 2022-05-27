Michelle Williams Shows Off Baby Bump at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Pics!

Michelle Williams is glowing in Cannes! On Friday, the 41-year-old actress stepped out to attend the premiere of her latest film, Showing Up, at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and proudly displayed her baby bump on the red carpet.

Williams, who's currently in the midst of her third pregnancy, stunned in an all Chanel look, wearing a white and midnight blue lace long dress with embroidered top from the fashion house's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

Two hundred and seventy hours were spent embroidering 15,000 elements, including a floral motif embroidery composed of strass, glass beads and sequins, on the gown.

She paired the dress with white shoes, along with a white gold and diamond ring and coordinating necklace, all which were designed by Chanel.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Williams' Cannes appearance came the same month that she confirmed she and her husband, Tony-winning director Thomas Kail, are expecting their second child together.

The couple also shares a son, Hart, whom they welcomed in 2020, the same year they tied the knot. Williams is also mom to Matilda, 16, the daughter she shares with the late Heath Ledger.

"It’s totally joyous," Williams told Variety of her third pregnancy. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”