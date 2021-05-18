Michelle Obama Sends Love to Vanessa Bryant After Emotional Hall of Fame Speech

Vanessa got emotional while honoring her husband, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Michael Jordan. Kobe died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

In her post on Tuesday, Michelle expressed her admiration for Vanessa's strength.

"As a wife and mother, I have thought a lot about what Vanessa Bryant has been going through this past year," she wrote. "I was touched hearing her speak with such courage and strength this past weekend at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Kobe, and I am proud to join so many others in building upon Gianna’s legacy by supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation."

"@VanessaBryant, all my love to you and the girls and the next generation of athletes you are working to empower," she added. "#PlayGigisWay ❤️."

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation was founded through the vision of Kobe and Gigi, to create a positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports.

In her speech on Saturday, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe and the inspiration he offered others.

"Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to do better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thank you for all of your hard work. Thank you for our family. Thank you for our daughters. Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Thank you for working so tirelessly to provide for us and for giving us the most amazing life together," she said. "Thank you enough to last five times, and every lifetime I choose you."

See more in the video below.