Michael Lockwood Named Official Guardian of Twins He Shares with Lisa Marie Presley Amid Estate Battle

In an unsurprising development following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, full custody of the 14-year-old twins she shared with Michael Lockwood has been officially granted to their father.

Lockwood was appointed as the guardian ad litem to daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love on Thursday, with no one opposing the arrangement in court, ET has confirmed. Neither Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, or her 33-year-old daughter, Riley Keough, were in attendance for the hearing.

The legal move comes amid contention surrounding Lisa Marie's estate.

In February, two weeks after Lisa Marie's death, Priscilla filed paperwork challenging a 2016 amendment to her daughter's will, which removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and named Riley and her brother, Benjamin Keough, as the new co-trustees. (Benjamin died in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole heir.)

Riley and Priscilla made many public appearances together in 2022 to promote the Elvis biopic, but their relationship was said to have soured in light of the legal dispute.

Earlier this month, however, Priscilla said reports of any bad blood between her and Riley are untrue.

A hearing to address Lisa Marie's estate is scheduled for May 16th.

"Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," a source told ET in February. "She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this."