Michael Keaton to Play Batman Once Again in Upcoming 'Batgirl' Movie

More than 30 years after last donning the cape and cowl, Michael Keaton is returning to the streets of Gotham City as Batman!

The 70-year-old actor -- who famously starred as the caped crusader in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns -- will be reprising the role in Warner Bros.' upcoming DC film Batgirl, according to multiple reports.

Keaton is set to play Bruce Wayne, the alter ego of Batman, alongside star Leslie Grace -- who plays Batgirl, a.k.a. Barbara Gordon, Variety reports.

Keaton's casting was seemingly confirmed in Warner Bros.' 2022 Preview Kit for the press, as first reported by Cinelinx.

The actor will be joining previously confirmed co-stars J.K. Simmons -- who is set to reprise his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon, which he first portrayed in Zack Snyder's Justice League -- and Brendan Fraser, who is rumored to be playing the pyromaniac villain Firefly.

Details surrounding Keaton's involvement in Batgirl, and how his character will tie in with the larger DC universe, have not been disclosed.

ET has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

Keaton will first be reprising his iconic role in the upcoming DC tentpole project The Flash, alongside Ezra Miller as the titular speedster hero. The Flash will see Miller's Barry Allen speeding through the multiverse and crossing paths with Keaton's Batman -- as well as Ben Affleck's Batman.

Earlier this year, Keaton spoke with ET's Matt Cohen and opened up about the challenges of filming action movies at age his age.

"It just is harder. And it's not like that's necessarily my signature. That's not my thing -- he's the action guy! -- you know? I do it here and there," Keaton shared. "I am fortunate in that I take pretty good care of myself -- I stay basically in decent shape -- but then you get older, and you have to bump it up and bump it up."

"It just gets hard and there is no way around it," he added. "But it's kind of the challenge, isn't it? It's kind of the fun challenge."

Batgirl, which is currently in production, is set to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2022. The Flash is currently expected to hit theaters on June 3, 2022.