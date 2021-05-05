Michael Che Says Colin Jost's Parents Were Hoping He'd Ruin His Wedding to Scarlett Johansson

Michael Che disappointed two surprising people when he decided not to ruin Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's wedding.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian reveals that it was his "Weekend Update" co-anchor's parents, Kerry Kelly and Daniel Jost, who were most bummed that he didn't cause a scene at the October 2020 nuptials.

"I really wanted to interrupt and cause a huge mess," Che recalls of his promise to get "too drunk" at the wedding reception when Jost and Johansson first got engaged. "Then I got there and it was just, like, a normal people wedding. Turns out they're actually normal. It was sweet. I was like, 'I can't mess this wedding up.' I just let them have their day."

"After the wedding, I saw Colin's parents and they were like, 'Hey, why didn't you ruin the wedding? I thought you were going to ruin the wedding. You said you were going to ruin the wedding,'" he continues. "[I asked], 'Like, you wanted me to?' And they were like, 'Yeah, we were looking forward to it.' I dropped the ball. I messed up."

Back in February on the same show, Jost revealed why Che's perfect behavior at the wedding made him nervous.

"For the whole time I was waiting for the other shoe to drop and wondering what his long con was going to be," Jost said, before speculating that the real prank could come with Che's wedding gift to him and his new bride.

"The other day, he just kinda came up to me in the hallway and was like, 'Hey, I got you something.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he's like, 'Wedding present. I'll have to bring it by sometime.' I'm like, 'Oh God,'" Jost said. "So I'm waiting to find out what this thing is, but we're both pretty concerned for our well-being... It's probably going to be haunting in some way."

During Che's Ellen appearance he addressed Jost's speculation about his impending wedding gift.

"I warned him that I had a really, really bad gift for him and then he started getting frazzled. I think that makes him a better performer, so I just keep this lie going that I got this crazy gift," Che quips. "But now I feel like I gotta do it because I didn't ruin his wedding and I feel like I let him down, so now I've gotta kinda ruin the marriage."