Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Got Through Lori Harvey Breakup and If He's Really on a Dating App

First-time director Michael B. Jordan has a lot on his plate and finding love on a dating app is currently not at the top of the list. The actor, who is pulling double duty as star and filmmaker for the upcoming Creed III, clarified for CBS News' Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said he's using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut.

In his charming monologue, Jordan poked fun at his love life, referring to his high-profile split from Lori Harvey last June, after more than a year of dating.

"Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in Creed shape!" he said. "So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.'"

"Anyway, estoy en Raya," he added to the laughter of the audience.

"I was joking, I was joking..." he told King, although he noted that she should feel free to send the "nice people" she knows his way.

When it came to handling his public breakup, Jordan said that he was "lucky enough" to have work to occupy his time. "I'm a firm believer in that what's for you is what's for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn," he shared.

"I'm in my light right now. This is my Jordan year, I mean that," the Creed and Black Panther star added. "This is my year. There's so much going on, so many blessings, so many great things. This is at a point in my career where there's not a lot of people telling me 'no' and everything's wide open."

Harvey expressed a similar sentiment when the two split. "This moment is about me," the cover star told Essence in December. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."

“This is my year”: @Michaelb4jordan is reprising his starring role in @creedmovie — and making his directorial debut.



He opens up to @GayleKing about how the film “pushed” him beyond his “personal limits” — and shares how he’s giving back to his community. pic.twitter.com/kvjR7zeNdm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Jordan has been gearing up for the release of his third Creed project, alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors.

Jordan told King that, while pulling double duty was "frustrating at points," he was lucky enough to have learned from others who have done it.

"One of the cheat codes that I've learned from Bradley Cooper and Jon Favreau, who have both acted and directed themselves in projects, is the superpower to be able to direct while you act ... if I wanted you to turn your body to your right, I would just start stepping that way in my performance and I'll get the shot that I need," he said.

"Watching while you're shooting, you find little things that you can do to influence a shot without breaking the moment and calling, 'cut,' and going back to your actor and talking to them," he said. "You could actually get that from them in the moment."

And his skills as a director have impressed his co-stars! Majors gushed about his fellow MCU villain and got candid about their bromance with ET at the Quantumania premiere on Monday. Majors dished on the ins and outs of their friendship, sharing that, while he didn't get advice from the Black Panther actor on playing a villain in the MCU, Jordan is his "homie," his "best buddy" and his go-to guy.

"We have a very amicable relationship, that's my best buddy," Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel movie said. "We support each other on a day to day, so, if it's Marvel, it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day -- whatever, whatever. He's my brother."

As the newly dubbed "internet boyfriend," Majors noted he's all good with being called that, as long as the commitment is there on both ends.

"As long as we have a great relationship, as long as we stay committed to each other, and when we part ways, we part ways amicably. I'm OK with that," he said.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters Feb. 17.

Creed III premieres in theaters on March 3.