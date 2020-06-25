Michael B. Jordan Launches 'A Night at the Drive-In' Screening Series Celebrating Multicultural Voices

Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, and Amazon Studios have partnered up to launch "A Night at the Drive-In," a nationwide summer screening series featuring a selection of films celebrating multicultural voices in cinema.

Attendance will be at no cost to local communities. Starting Wednesday, July 1, Amazon Studios will host double features curated by Jordan every other week through the end of August. As part of the concessions for the screenings, all attendees will receive refreshments provided by Black and Brown owned businesses, which are Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies.

"With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow," Jordan said in a statement. "Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement, "When Michael and our friends at Outlier proposed this idea, we instantly agreed there was no better time to celebrate these inspired films featuring diverse stories while bringing communities together to share in the experience. Drive-in theaters offer a unique experience in that they provide an inspiring and joyful communal experience while still maintaining safe social distance. A special thanks to our friends and colleagues at Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures."

Jordan and Outlier Society selected films from Prime Video’s portfolio of content. Each week the featured titles will focus on a specific theme, which includes movies to make you fall in love (Love & Basketball, Crazy Rich Asians); Movies that make you proud (Black Panther, Creed), Movies to inspire your inner child (Hook, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Movies to make you open your eyes (Do the Right Thing, Get Out) and movies to make you laugh (Coming to America, Girls Trip).

Check out the list of participating theaters and the major cities they're nearest to, below:

Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA

Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY

Solano Twin Drive-In – San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA

Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV

Shankweiler's Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA

Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX

Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI

Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH

Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA

Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD

Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL

Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN

Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ

Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY

Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC

Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC

Meanwhile, Jordan has been using his platform to express support for the Black Lives Matter movement. During a march in Los Angeles earlier this month, he passionately spoke to the crowd.

"Anybody that deals with me, if you have racist beliefs, if you have a racist bone in your body, if you're not with me, if you don't stand with me and people that look like me, you don't need to be with me," he said. "I use my power to demand diversity but it's time that studios and agencies… do so."

Watch the video below for more: