Michael B. Jordan Is 'Struggling' and 'Beyond Sad' Following Chadwick Boseman's Death

ET has learned that Jordan, 33, is "struggling" and "beyond sad" by the death of Boseman. The Black Panther star is at a loss for words and was "rocked" by the news.

Boseman was more than a friend, he was a brother to Jordan. He's currently trying to figure out the best way to honor his co-star's legacy.

His “silence is his pain,” ET is told.

Jordan has not released a public statement since the news of Boseman's death. He starred opposite Boseman in the 2018 Marvel action film as Erik Killmonger, the cousin of Boseman's T'Challa.

"[Michael] had to buy into playing a villain, which he hasn't done, you know, and I had to buy into having the weight of the hero [on me]," Boseman told ET back in 2018. "So it's something that we both had to buy into doing together and to collaborating together."

