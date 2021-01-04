Mia Farrow Opens Up About the Death of Three of Her 14 Children After 'Vicious Rumors'

Mia Farrow is speaking out about the deaths of three of her 14 children.

The 76-year-old actress and activist took to Twitter on Wednesday to write about the deaths of her daughters, Tam and Lark, as well as her son, Thaddeus, after "vicious rumors" circulated about them when they were not mentioned in the recent HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow.

Farrow is also mom to Matthew, 51, Sascha, 51, Soon-Yi, 50, Fletcher, 47, Daisy, 46, Moses, 43, Dylan, 35, Ronan, 33, Frankie-Minh, 30, Isaiah, 29, and Quincy, 27.

"As a mother of 14 children, my family means everything to me," she wrote. "While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes, which is why I am selective in my social media posts."

Farrow continued by writing, "Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless."

"However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children," she wrote. "To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."

Regarding my children pic.twitter.com/ApiSeBFx9C — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 1, 2021

She wrote about her daughter, Tam, first, who "passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment."

Lark was next, with Farrow describing her as "an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children."

"She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner," Farrow wrote. "Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms."

According to Farrow, her son, Thaddeus, "was 29 and happily living with his partner."

"We were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life," she wrote.

Farrow called Tam, Lark and Thaddeus' deaths "unspeakable tragedies," adding that "any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones."

"I am grateful to be the mother of fourteen children who have blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy," she concluded. "Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and love."