Mena Suvari Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Michael Hope

Mena Suvari is going to be a mom! The 41-year-old actress revealed on Friday that she's pregnant with her first child with her husband, Michael Hope. The couple is expecting a baby boy next spring.

Suvari and Hope have been married since October 2018. In an interview with People, the American Pie star shares that she and her husband have been trying for a baby since earlier this year, but had stopped after experiencing crushing disappointment when she didn't conceive quickly.

"You expect that it'll happen and it didn't," she shares. "I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out."

"I'm 41 and there's this air of like, I've got one foot in the grave and good luck," she adds. "I was like, I can't do this anymore. I'm so tired of stressing over this. I was trying to feel like if it's meant, it's meant. I was being really open like the Aquarian that I am -- if this is my path or not."

She says getting pregnant then took her by surprise after she decided to take a step back from trying.

"It's still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me," she says. "It's been a very emotional experience. It's very weird finding out -- I was like, I can't believe it!"

Suvari says she is choosing to do a home birth with a midwife when it comes time to deliver. She is also already thinking about what type of parent she wants to be.

"I don't want to be that helicopter parent!" she shares. "I feel like my husband is going to be the cool one and I'm going to be the one that's nervous about everything."

"I'm still falling into that place and just feeling so honored that he came to us," she adds. "It's all I ever wanted for years. Even before I met my husband, I always wanted a little boy and it just feels so beautiful and special."