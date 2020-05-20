Memorial Day Sales: Best Deals to Buy Online

Memorial Day is coming up, which means big deals are on the way! Get ready to save with Memorial Day weekend sales from our favorite retailers and brands across categories from fashion and beauty to home and lifestyle.

The holiday falls on May 25 and many deals have kicked off early ahead of the long weekend. Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Urban Outfitters and so many other great stores are offering major discounts online. We can't wait to shop more of this year's upcoming sales!

Check out the best Memorial Day deals, ahead, and we'll update you on new discounts as they roll out.

The Best Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Our guide to the details you need to know on current deals.

Summer Swimsuit Deals to Shop Right Now

Add a new swimsuit or two to your collection for warmer days ahead.

Joss & Main Sale: Up to 70% Off on Outdoor Furniture and More

Shop deals on patio furniture, rugs, home office essentials and more.

Shop Society6's Memorial Day Sale -- Wall Art, Phone Cases and More

Here's the deal: Take 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor and 20% off everything else at Society6.