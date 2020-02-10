Melania Trump Speaks Out After Donald Trump Reveals Their COVID-19 Diagnosis

Melania Trump is urging Americans to stay safe following her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 50-year-old First Lady took to Twitter shortly after her husband, President Donald Trump, announced via Twitter that they had both contracted the coronavirus.
"As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," Melania wrote. "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."
Late Thursday night, President Trump first announced his diagnosis, tweeting, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
This comes after his counselor and confidant, Hope Hicks, tested positive for COVID-19 after two days of traveling with the president in Ohio and Minnesota. Prior to his own diagnosis, President Trump had revealed that he and Melania were quarantining due to Hicks' positive test results.
