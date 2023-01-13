Meghann Fahy Reacts to Rumors She's Dating Her 'White Lotus' Co-Star Leo Woodall

Meghann Fahy only fueled the romance rumors surrounding herself and her White Lotus co-star, Leo Woodall, when she was asked about the speculation on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Life With Andy Cohen.

When two WWHL viewers asked via video call if the rumors about her and Woodall were true, Fahy coyly replied, "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys."

When Cohen said he would be thrilled if the co-stars were dating, the 32-year-old actress responded, "You would? For you, I'll say sure."

Fahy then quickly added, "I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."

Cohen then implied Fahy and Woodall might be "friends with benefits," to which she clarified, "We're friends."

Fahy's other White Lotus co-star and onscreen husband, Theo James, was also on WWHL with her and added, "Second base."

Leo Woodall attends a screening of 'The White Lotus' season 2 at The Bulgari Hotel on Oct. 26, 2022 in London, England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for NOW

Woodall and Fahy sparked romance rumors after the actress took to Instagram last month and posted a series of photos taken while filming season 2 of the hit HBO show. While Fahy included some of her other co-stars, it was 26-year-old Woodall who had the most appearances.

In one snap, Fahy is taking a selfie with Woodall, who is holding a drink and looking comfortable and cozy next to her. In another photo, he's seen lying on the cobblestones, and he's also featured in a third pic holding a drink while smoking a cigarette.

"Sizzley Sicily," Fahy captioned the pics. Woodall commented, "💣🐚."

Fahy was also prominently featured in Woodall's Instagram post featuring behind-the-scenes images from The White Lotus set. "That’s amore," he captioned the pics shared in September.

Fahy commented, "I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️"

While she skirted around the romance rumors with Woodall on WWHL, Fahy did address whether she thinks her White Lotus character, Daphne Sullivan, had sex with Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe).

"I don't think they had sex," she told Cohen. "I think they did other stuff."

As for whether Daphne's trainer is the father of her and husband Cameron Sullivan's blonde son, James replied, "Yes."

But when it comes to Daphne, Cameron, Ethan and Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza) vacationing together again, both James and Fahy said sternly, "No."

