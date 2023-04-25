Meghan Trainor Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Meghan Trainor is all about that boy mom life! On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, kept up tradition by revealing the sex of their second child on the show.

At first, Clarkson summoned the "voice of God," but the couple and the host decided they should leave it up to big brother Riley.

In the clip, Riley, 2, proudly shouts, "It's a boy," following a countdown.

Ahead of the show, the "Mother" singer teased the reveal with her followers.

"#DearFutureMama is finally out AND we’re finding out the gender of baby #2 on @kellyclarksonshow today!!!! 🎉 📚🤰," she wrote alongside a picture of her and Sabara as he holds her baby bump.

During an appearance on The View on Tuesday, Trainor dished about living in a house full of boys.

"Oh yes, I have a baby in me. It's a boy," she shared. "I'm in a house full of boys. I really thought I was having twin girls, but it's a boy. I live with my two brothers, so it's a house of boys, that's what we're doing."

Although she knows that boys love their moms, Trainor admitted that her son is all about his dad.

"Except my oldest kid right now, two years old, 20 years old," she quipped. "He's in a daddy phase. I'm like, 'When's this going to end?'"

In January, the "All About That Bass" singer shared that she was expecting baby number two during an appearance on Today.

The 29-year-old "Made You Look" singer shared her news while announcing that she was writing a motherhood advice book, Dear Future Mama. And when co-host Hoda Kotb opened the book, there was a photo of a sonogram revealing that Trainor is pregnant with her second child, due this summer.

"It comes with a baby!" Trainor announced, standing up to show off her growing bump.

At the time, Trainor shared how her oldest son was taking to the news of his promotion to big brother.

"We try to say, 'Baby in Mama's belly,' but he just points at his belly and says, 'Baby,'" Trainor said of her son.