Meghan Trainor Recalls Son Riley's 'Terrifying' Breathing Issues After Birth

Meghan Trainor couldn't be happier to be home with her son Riley after his "terrifying" birth. During her Wednesday appearance on the Today show, the singer opened up about the breathing issues Riley experienced as he entered the world.

As Trainor explained, Riley was breech before he was delivered via C-section on Feb. 8.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," the 27-year-old singer said of Riley. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'"

Doctors told the new mom that her baby was having breathing issues. He was immediately rushed to the NICU and had to have a feeding tube.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away," Trainor recalled. "That was probably the worst part."

"But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days," she noted.

Trainor -- who shares Riley with husband Daryl Sabara -- shared a video of Riley's "rocky start" on social media in April.

"We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy 💙 so lucky to be your mama sweet boy," she wrote alongside the video, which showed Riley's journey so far.

