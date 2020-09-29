Meghan McCain Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain is officially a mom! The 35-year-old co-host of The View gave birth to her first child with her husband, conservative writer Ben Domenech, on Monday evening, the talk show announced on Twitter.

"We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech!" read a tweet by The View. Both McCain and baby Liberty are healthy and doing well.

"There's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now," she explained on an episode of The View. "I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for awhile."

In May, she shared that she and 38-year-old Domenech -- whom she married in November 2017 --- were going to keep details about her pregnancy journey private, in part due to negative reaction she got online when her father, John McCain, died of cancer in August 2018.

"Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families [sic] privacy as much as is possible," McCain wrote on Instagram. "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

"A bunch of inhumane jacka**es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dad's cancer fight," she added.

But in June, McCain did share her appreciation for her husband for his support during her pregnancy.

"Thank you for taking such wonderful care of my bloated, knocked up, swollen, pandemic navigating self, she Instagrammed alongside a throwback picture of the two. "I don’t know what I would do these days without such a strong, loving partner."

