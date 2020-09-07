Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst Dropped a New It Bag For a Good Cause

One of Meghan Markle's go-to handbag designers, Gabriela Hearst, has released a new style. Gabriela Hearst has teamed up with Net-a-Porter to launch the new Baez bag, available exclusively on the website through July 13.

The sleek leather tote features a structured pouch silhouette and loop handles similar to the Demi and Nina bag styles Markle has carried multiple times during royal outings, most recently for Commonwealth Day Service in March. Hearst's bag designs are a luxe investment that are stylish and timeless. In addition to Markle, many other celebs such as Demi Moore, Oprah Winfrey and Anne Hathaway all have carried the fashionable handbag.

The exclusive launch is an initiative to benefit Save the Children, specifically their Global Coronavirus Response Fund to provide aid for children in the U.S. and around the world during the COVID-19 crisis. Ten percent of profits from the sale of the Baez bag will be donated to the organization. Hearst will also match the Net-a-Porter donation.

Meghan Markle at Commonwealth Day Service with Prince Harry in March 2020. Samir Hussein/WireImage