Meghan Markle 'Has Not Given Up' on Pal Jessica Mulroney Following Scandal

Meghan Markle is remaining loyal to her friend, Jessica Mulroney, despite Mulroney's controversy this past summer with influencer Sasha Exeter. ET has learned that the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex has remained in touch with the 40-year-old Canadian stylist and TV personality in recent months.

"Jessica has been a dear friend to Meghan in her most difficult moments over many years and while Jessica’s comments may have been misguided and tone-deaf, Meghan has not given up on her," a source tells ET.

Last month, Mulroney spoke out about her relationship with Prince Harry's wife in a since-deleted post.

"I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday," she wrote at the time. "Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done."

ET's source adds that Mulroney and Markle still speak, noting, "Jessica publicly apologized for the controversy and has been on a journey to better herself and become aware of the unconscious bias that exists in society."

Mulroney came under fire in June for her feud with Exeter, who claimed that the stylist "took offense" to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and alleged that Mulroney had used her "textbook white privilege" to send her a "threat in writing."

Mulroney publicly apologized on Instagram and purposefully took some time out of the spotlight to "reflect, learn, and listen."

Her CTV show, I Do, Redo, was canceled as a result of the scandal, as was her contributor status on Good Morning America. Additionally, Mulroney's husband, Ben Mulroney, stepped down from his anchor role on CTV's Your Morning.

At the time, a source told ET that Markle was taking a step back from her friendship with Mulroney.

"She's distanced herself from Jessica because the comments were unacceptable and offensive," a source told ET. "[Meghan's friends have been] concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand. That's something [Prince] William and Harry have never accepted with any of their friends."

Markle and Prince Harry have lent their voices to the call for change and social justice around the world in recent months.