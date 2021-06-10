Meghan Markle Donating 2,000 Copies of Her Children's Book to Places Around the U.S.

The Duchess of Sussex released The Bench earlier this week. The sweet picture book details the special bond between father and son, which was inspired by her husband, Prince Harry's, connection with their 2-year-old son, Archie. The couple announced through their Archwell Foundation website that they would be donating 2,000 copies of the book to libraries, schools and many other family gathering places in the U.S.

"The Duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of The Bench to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centers, schools, and nonprofit programs across the country," the statement read.

The website also added, "After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for schoolkids and families everywhere, The Duchess believes the path ahead must include a focus on well-being—and nourishing our communities through food, education, and emotional and mental health support."

Among the organizations receiving a copy include Assistance League® of Los Angeles, which the couple visited twice last year to spend time with the children at the organization’s Preschool Learning Center. Meghan and Harry are also working with nonprofit First Book to distribute the books around the country.

Illustrated by Christian Robinson, The Bench shows all different types of fathers spending time with their sons. One dad and his child wear matching pink tutu skirts and pose with their legs in the air, a father in the military tosses his excited son in the air as he returns home, and another smiling dad holds his baby boy while resting peacefully on a bench.

The words, which were inspired by a poem Meghan written to Harry on Father's Day, are very sweet. "You'll love him. You'll listen. You'll be his supporter," Meghan, who also narrates the audiobook, wrote. "And here in the window, I'll have tears of great joy, looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy."

