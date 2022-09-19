Meghan Markle Attends Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Wearing Touching Tribute

Meghan Markle is paying her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex attended the state funeral of the late British monarch on Sunday at Westminster Abbey. She arrived solo as her husband, Prince Harry, participated in the procession behind his grandmother's coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

Meghan wore a wide-brimmed black hat, black dress with an attached cape, black tights and heels. She was also wearing the pearl and diamond drop earrings that the late monarch gifted her during their first solo outing together in 2018. Her hair was slicked back into an elegant bun.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Following the funeral, Meghan is expected to join Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, who is the wife of the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, in a car behind the procession.

Prince Harry is participating in the procession alongside his father, King Charles III, and older brother, Prince William. The procession will take the coffin from Westminster to Wellington Arch. From there the coffin will travel to the nearby Windsor, England, where the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel, the queen's final resting place.

Harry and Meghan have been somewhat estranged from the royal family since their decision to step down as senior members and to relocate their own family to California in 2020.

But since the queen's death earlier this month, they have been spotted out several times with the royals. Prince William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and wife Kate Middleton outside of Windsor Castle to greet mourners last week. Harry and Meghan also joined the royals to receive the queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Harry was a part of the procession of the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and met Meghan at Westminster for the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty's Coffin.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

On Saturday, Harry alongside William and their cousins all stood guard at the queen's coffin in a touching vigil.