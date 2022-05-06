Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Turns 3: Prince William and Prince Charles Pay Tribute

The royal family is putting aside what differences they may have to celebrate Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's third birthday. On Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest child turned another year older, and his relatives in the United Kingdom were quick to pay tribute to the toddler on social media.

Queen Elizabeth II's Instagram page posted a photo on her Story of Her Majesty and Prince Philip greeting Archie when he was just a baby. Also in the photo is Meghan, who is holding her son, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, and Harry. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!" the caption reads.

As for Archie's grandfather, Prince Charles, a photo was posted to his Instagram Stories that shows the Prince of Wales looking over at his grandson as a baby in the arms of Harry.

"Happy Birthday Archie!" reads the caption.

Even Prince William, who is still said to be at odds with Harry, and Kate Middleton posted a sweet tribute to their nephew.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 3rd birthday today," read a message under a photo of the royal family posted to the couple's Instagram Story.

While Harry and Meghan, who live in Montecito, California, were just in the U.K. last month for the Invictus Games, it's only been reported that he visited Queen Elizabeth. At the time, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that Harry is looking into using a mediator to mend his relationship with William.

"It was something that he had suggested to his father," Nicoll explained. "He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, Harry revealed how he speaks to his son about his and William's late mother, Princess Diana. To see what he said, check out the video below.