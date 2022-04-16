Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lovey-Dovey at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Invictus Games, and the couple didn't shy away from showing their affection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they walked down the yellow carpet Saturday at Zuiderpark in The Hague, Netherlands. The royal couple also gazed into each other's eyes after Meghan handed Harry the mic before sharing a kiss on stage.

Harry presented a gold medal to Team France after it came way victorious at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge that took place earlier in the day. The silver medal was awarded to Team Romania and Team Georgia brought home the bronze medal, respectively. The driving challenge pitted 500 competitors from 20 countries in a specially designed course. The competitors tested their skill and precision as they navigated a course that featured bridge structures, ramps and rocks.

Harry and Meghan were on hand to watch the driving challenge. Harry himself hopped into an SUV and helped one of the competitors. Afterwards, Harry and Meghan ditched the big boy SUVs for mini Land Rovers driven around by a couple of 5- and 4-year-old.

Meghan and Harry arrived to The Hague on Thursday and attended a welcome reception, where they met with the teams taking part in this year's competition. The couple also had an evening reception with local dignitaries.

The Invictus Games runs until April 22.