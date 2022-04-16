Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hop in Mini Land Rovers at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living life in the slow lane, but it's OK because a couple of kiddos were behind the wheel!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed quite the ride Saturday in The Hague, Netherlands where they attended the first event at the 2022 Invictus Games. The royal couple was there to kickoff the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, which pits 500 competitors from 20 countries in a specially designed course built at Zuiderpark. The competitors must test their skill and precision as they navigate a course featuring bridge structures, ramps and rocks.

In fact, Harry himself joined one of the competitors as he sat passenger side while helping the driver. Meghan wasn't too far off in the distance as she cheered him on.

After driving around in the big boy SUV, Harry and Meghan hopped into mini Land Rovers. They were driven around a small track by kids representing Italy and Netherlands. Meghan was reportedly driven around by a 5-year-old girl and Harry was driven by a 4-year-old girl.

Meghan looked like she was having a blast cheering on one of the little girls in the mini Land Rovers, and Harry couldn't contain his excitement by raising his arms after crossing the finish line.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge of the Invictus Games. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) Getty

Meghan and Harry arrived to The Hague on Thursday and attended a welcome reception, where they met with the teams taking part in this year's competition. The couple also had an evening reception with local dignitaries.

The Invictus Games runs from April 16-22.