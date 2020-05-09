Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Can't Get Enough of This Fast-Food Restaurant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be enjoying the luxuries of the west coast. ET has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new go-to spot on their 90-minute drive from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara is In-N-Out Burger.

The couple has stopped by a few times on their way home from meetings and appearances. Last Monday, after the preschool garden planting, they stopped at the drive thru and all of the employees nearly lost their minds. They were all yelling and laughing, and could not believe Meghan and Harry were ordering burgers from the drive thru. Rumor has it, Harry has already learned about the secret menu.

ET learned last month that Meghan and Harry purchased a nine-bedroom, 19-bathroom home in Montecito, California. The 18,671-square-foot house, which was built in 2003, was purchased June 17 by the couple for $14.6 million.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," a spokesperson for the couple told ET at the time.

The two, as well as their 1-year-old son Archie, had previously been living in Tyler Perry's eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, $18 million Tuscan-style mansion in Beverly Hills.

As they've settled into their forever home, Meghan and Harry are already getting back to business. This past week, ET learned that the husband and wife signed a production deal with Netflix.

They will be producing films and series for the streaming service, which will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. The content will focus on stories and issues they're passionate about and will highlight issues that their non-profit, Archewell, supports.

For more on their latest business venture, see below.