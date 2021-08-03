Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Second Baby's Gender in Oprah Interview

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex first teased the gender reveal at the start of the interview, noting she would wait until her husband joined them to share the news.

"Amazing, just grateful, just to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for?" Harry gushed.

Meghan and Harry both confirmed they are done after their second child.

"Two is it," Meghan said, sharing she's due in the summer.

They are already parents to 1-year-old son, Archie, whom they welcomed in May 2019. The topic of how Archie's birth was handled within the royal family was widely discussed throughout the interview.

While speaking with Oprah about the conversation over Archie's title, Meghan said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born." She said it would be "damaging" to reveal who had voiced those concerns.

Throughout the course of the tell-all interview, the couple covered topics from the media scrutiny to racism within the royal family.

Back in November, Meghan penned a moving essay for The New York Times in which she revealed she'd suffered a miscarriage in July.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote at the time. "Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears."