Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Dresses at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Were Sentimental Throwbacks

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband for services in remembrance of Her Majesty, wearing an all-black cape dress that offered a nod to the late monarch's 92nd birthday celebration. The Stella McCartney design -- which Meghan paired with a wide-brimmed black hat, black tights and heels -- is actually a version of the same navy dress that Meghan previously wore to a televised concert at London's Royal Albert Hall for late monarch's birthday in 2018, the year that she wedPrince Harry.

Of course, Meghan accessorized the look with the pearl and diamond drop earrings that Queen Elizabeth had gifted her during their first solo outing together that same year.

The Princess of Wales, meanwhile, arrived to Westminster Abbey -- where she and William tied the knot in 2011 -- in a black Alexander McQueen coat dress with a black hat and veil and black suede pumps. She also donned a standout accessory, wearing a necklace that once belonged to the late queen and was also worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Kate previously wore a white version of the McQueen coat dress during happier times -- the late queen's Trooping the Colour parade in June. This year's Trooping the Colour, the public celebration of the Queen's birthday, was particularly meaningful as it marked the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her historic 70th year on the throne.

Harry and Meghan have been somewhat estranged from the royal family since their decision to step down as senior members and to relocate their own family to California in 2020.

But since the queen's death earlier this month, they have been spotted out several times with the royals. Prince William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate outside of Windsor Castle to greet mourners last week. Harry and Meghan also joined the royals to receive the queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace.

On Monday, the family showed an unmistakable gesture of unity when William clearly waved to Harry and Meghan while settling in for the committal service at St. George's Chapel, inviting them to come and be seated with him, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Harry responded with a quick nod before he and Meghan joined them.