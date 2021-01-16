Meghan King Introduces New Boyfriend Will Roos Months After Breakup From Christian Schauf

Meghan King has a new (old) love interest! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to reveal her new boyfriend, Will Roos.

As King shared, she and Roos went on a couple dates a "solid year ago," but fizzled into friends. However, after King's breakup from Christian Schauf in November, they reignited their romance.

"I'll keep you posted if there's anything worth mentioning. Basically I'm probs gonna overload you with my friend-turned-boyfriend and I can't believe I'm saying this... but I am," she wrote. "And it happened so unexpectedly..."

"For now, we're just friends. And by 'friends,' I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug. OK, so I don't mean 'friends' at all," King added. "Life is funny."

Instagram

King -- who shares 4-year-old daughter Aspen and 2-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes with ex Jim Edmonds -- has been open with fans about her dating life. In early December, she admitted she wished she had a partner to comfort her after an overwhelming day.

"I’m feeling sorry for myself bc I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry," she wrote on Instagram. "Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy. Change is hard. I’m strong, I’ll persist. But I need a minute to feel the feels."

King and Edmonds called it quits in October 2019. In a January 2020 interview with ET, King said her co-parenting relationship with Edmonds "could be better."

"It makes me sad that after five years of a loving marriage, with our ups and downs, that we could be in a place that makes me sad," she said. "But, I’m hopeful for… I don’t know, better communication in the future? Yeah, we'll just -- we'll just keep it at that."

See more on King in the video below.