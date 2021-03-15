Megan Thee Stallion Slays 'Body' and 'Savage' Performance at 2021 GRAMMYs

Megan Thee Stallion just slayed the 2021 GRAMMYs!

The rapper took one of the five stages in Los Angeles on Sunday night, to perform two of her most popular hits, "Body" and "Savage."

Rocking a jewel-encrusted unitard, Meg showed off her stellar dancing skills during the 1920s-themed performance, complete with plenty of feathers, twerking, the splits and a tap dance number!

Next, fans were in for another treat as Cardi B took to the stage to perform "WAP" with Megan, a performance that fired up Twitter!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing WAP live was something WE ALL NEEDED. #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/C9geg5fJJO — Cardi B Promo 💎 (@CardiPromo) March 15, 2021

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion performing “WAP” at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/Jbmf2cOcf1 — Cardi B Updates 💎 (@BardiGangUpdate) March 15, 2021

I'm post malone watching cardi and megan perform wap #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UUUmOoMkPx — 베리⁷ (@moongirry) March 15, 2021

WAP WAP WAP I DONT THINK I WAS EVER THIS HYPED UP AFTER THE CLEAN VERSION OF A SONG PLEASE 😭 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/EhoogzKyDv — chantel🔪 (@ChantelHalsey) March 15, 2021

The 26-year-old "Hot Girl Summer" rapper collected her first-ever Golden Gramophone ahead of Sunday's 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, winning Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé. She also took home the first win of the televised show, accepting the award for Best New Artist while holding back tears.

A first-time nominee four times over, Meg's GRAMMY nominations this year also include Record of the Year and Best Rap Song for "Savage Remix."

In addition to her big night at the GRAMMYs, Megan is also celebrating another big milestone: graduating college. The multi-talented entertainer told Harper's Bazaar last month that she's in her final semester of college at Texas Southern, where she's pursuing a degree in health administration.

"Before my mom passed, she really would be on my butt about getting my degree," Megan said of her mother, Holly Thomas, who died in 2019. "You fought through the procrastination. You fought through crazy professors. You made it home the next day from the party and still went to class. You know what I’m saying?"

Hear more in the video below.