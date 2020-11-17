Megan Thee Stallion on Launching Her Fashion Nova Line While Working Toward Her College Degree (Exclusive)

Megan Thee Stallion is launching a clothing collection with Fashion Nova and after years of struggling to find jeans that fit her just right, she's using this opportunity to design for body types often overlooked by the fashion industry.

The 25-year-old rapper spoke with ET's Keltie Knight about her fashion range that's dropping on Nov. 18.

"I'm so excited for my fashion line to launch because we're finally getting jeans for the long-leg girls, like fashion jeans have always hugged my booty real good, real tight fit, great, great stretch, but they always look like capris," Megan says.

"So I was like, Fashion Nova, I don't know what you're gonna do, but baby we need jeans for girls that are 5'8" plus," the 5'10" beauty explains. "Everybody not bite-sized so I’m super excited about that. The tall girls are finally getting representation, but it's not just about tall girls. I have petite, slim, curvy, whatever we are we have the jeans for you."

The star, whose debut album, Good News, drops on Nov. 20, says her Fashion Nova collection offers designs for everyone, no matter your height, size or shape, such as elongated sleeves on shirts and extended sizing for shoes.

"I just realized how big of a lack of representation there is for curvier girls, or taller girls, or girls with bigger feet," Megan shares. "Everybody is not just a cookie cutter size, so I just want to make sure that starting with this collab we have better representation with just women in general. Even with short girls, the jeans are made for skinny short girls. It's not just about the model body. It's about the real body, so this collection definitely caters to women with curves. I say petite, too, but just the girls with the little representation that's what my collection really caters to."

As if Megan wasn't busy enough with her new fashion line and album release, the "WAP" rapper is working on a college degree in health administration.

"School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started," she describes distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic amid her skyrocketing career. "I had to because I couldn't go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn't have a lot of distractions. But I'm still in school, and I'm projected to graduate in 2021!"

The multi-talented artist says her late mother and grandmother inspired her to complete her higher education with the goal of opening up her own assisted living facilities. As Megan continues her studies, she has also set up a scholarship fund program, in partnership with Amazon Music, which will award $10,000 scholarships to two women of color pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree.