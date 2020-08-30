Megan Thee Stallion Honors Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and More During Virtual Concert

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure that victims of police brutality are not forgotten. The rapper took a moment during her virtual concert on Saturday night to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives or were seriously injured in incidents involving the police.

"This sh*t is exhausting," read a message on a black screen during her performance. Then, the names of Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and more were displayed alongside descriptions of each incident, before ending with Jacob Blake.

On Aug. 23, Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police offer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he was entering his car. Blake was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. The family's attorney stated last week that doctors believe Blake will be left paralyzed by the incident.

Demonstrations and protests in Wisconsin, across the country, and by major sports leagues have called attention to police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. Megan's tribute on Saturday ended with the question, "Why is it so hard being Black in America?"

Megan thee Stallion pays tribute to Black lives taken due to police brutality during her virtual concert. #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/JgVknX8yMx — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 29, 2020

Megan -- whose virtual concert presented by Live Nation was performed without an audience -- has previously shown her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She attended a protest with Tiffany Haddish and Common in July and posted about the movement on social media.

"Sometimes being a public figure, you don’t wanna say the wrong thing because you don’t want to be insensitive to people or get too opinionated," she told NME last month. "But I will always say what I feel. I don’t speak on things that I don’t know about, and I won’t speak on things I don’t believe in."

