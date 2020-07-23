Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back After Draya Michele Jokes About Her Getting Shot

Megan Thee Stallion isn't going to let insults go without hitting back. The rapper seemingly clapped back at Draya Michele after the former Basketball Wives LA star made a joke about her alleged altercation with Tory Lanez.

Following an alleged shooting incident in which the "Savage" rapper was reportedly shot in the foot -- and Lanez was subsequently arrested on a felony charge -- Michele sat down as a guest on Steelo Brim's Wine and Weed podcast and joked about what went down between Megan and Lanez.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road," Michele joked. "I’m here for it. I like that."

"I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too," she added to the conversation, which would go on to draw criticism from many online who felt it was inappropriate to joke about a woman allegedly getting shot.

Draya speaks on the Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez situation & says she’s here for it 👀 pic.twitter.com/zv1nACcV0O — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) July 22, 2020

While the details surrounding the gun-related event are still unclear, Megan claims she was shot several times in the foot, and previously said the incident left her "hurt and traumatized."

Megan seemingly responded to Michele's comments with two fiery tweets, first writing, "Dumb b**ch that s**t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a."

Without mentioning Michele by name, the rapper continued, "And f**k all the hoe ass n***as making jokes about it too🖕🏾 I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready."

At the same time that Megan posted her comments, Michele attempted to clarify and apologize, writing, "I truly don’t glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply," she told her followers. "But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry."

I truly don’t glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry. — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) July 22, 2020

Megan addressed the shooting incident on social media on July 15, sharing, "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she continued.

Megan captioned the message, "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

Check out the video below to hear more about the incident.