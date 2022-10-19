Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Pardison Fontaine Engagement Rumors After Celebrating 2-Year Anniversary

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary.

"Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the couple enjoying luxurious nights out, posing in dressing rooms and more intimate shots of them cuddling in bed and hanging around the house. One photo even shows Megan in a face mask as Pardi rests in bed beside her.

Pardi's gallery of photos is even cuter, giving a closer look at the couple when they aren't in the public's view.

"TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .." the music producer captioned his slides which feature videos of the two eating at a restaurant and another of Pardi using a fork, pretending to snack on Megan's backside like a meal.

"You happy?" he asks Megan in a video of the "WAP" rapper eating snacks in a camping tent. Megan nods happily, watching something offscreen.

But before fans start thinking their sweet celebration led to a Hot Girl Engagement, Megan was quick to nip those rumors in the bud. The rapper took to Twitter to clarify that she and Fontaine are not engaged, despite having a wonderful time ringing in their two years together.

"Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged," she wrote. Maybe next year!

Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 19, 2022

The posts are a sweet look into the couple's relationship, which began after they met while working on the remix of her award-winning song, "Savage," featuring Beyoncé.

In February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Pardi during an Instagram Live session, after she showed off her lavish Valentine's Day events with the producer.

"I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi," Megan told her fans, before sharing their relationship status. "'Cause he is so calm and so sweet and very protective...That's my boo and I really like him."

"I never said hot girl can never have a boyfriend," she continued, later adding, "Yeah, he my boyfriend."

Days before that, Megan tweeted about her "boo," writing, "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me. I'm just happy and blessed lol."

I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

Happy anniversary, Megan and Pardi!