Megan Fox Responds to Critics After Calling Donald Trump a 'Legend' in UFC Arena

Megan Fox doesn't appreciate her words being twisted. The 35-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to call out critics of her recent Jimmy Kimmel Live interview.

While speaking with guest host Arsenio Hall, Fox talked about visiting Las Vegas for the UFC 264 fight. She was seated near Donald Trump and commented on his Secret Service.

"He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in," she said of the former president. "I don't know how I feel about it because if someone is a target, then I could be harmed because I'm adjacent to where he is, so I was worried about my own safety. That's all I was caring about."

According to Fox, some people interpreted that statement as Fox supporting Trump.

"Uhmmm... I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians," Fox wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend... in that arena (key part of the sentence)."

She went on to clarify, "The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion."

Megan Fox/ Instagram Story

The Till Death star then added in some sarcasm, writing, "Really loving this uneducated, [medieval] pitchfork-carrying, burn-a-witch-at-the-stake mentality though. The world needs more of that."

She also shared a meme of Spongebob Squarepants dressed as a flower and throwing petals at Squidward, with the message, "When someone can't stand me and I send them love and light anyway."

ET recently spoke with Fox about her new horror thriller. Watch the clip below for more.