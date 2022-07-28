Megan Fox Has Met Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' Baby Zane

It’s the perfect blend! Sharna Burgess shared that Brian Austin Green’s ex-wife, Megan Fox, has met the couple’s baby, Zane, and the little one has given her his seal off approval.

“She came in and got some Zane snuggle time which was wonderful and really great to see,” Burgess, who welcomed her baby boy with Green last month, tells Us Weekly. “She said he’s super cute and such a chill baby. Which he is.”

A source confirmed to ET "Jennifer's Body" star met Green's newest bundle. "Megan met Zane and it was very sweet, nice and special."

Green, 49, and Fox, 36, were married from 2010 to 2021. Fox, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, shares sons Noah, 9, Bohdi, 8, and Journey, 5, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

A source also shares that Burgess, Green, Megan and her fiancé, MGK, are all getting along. "Things between Megan, Brian, Sharna and MGK are great," the source says. "Megan really approves of Sharna and they are all equally supportive of the new lives that they have built. It's a solid foundation across the board."

When it comes to the boys' reaction to their little brother, they are in full bliss.

“They are obsessed with him,” the Dancing With the Stars alum tells the publication. “They come in every morning, they sneak in, they tip toe to see if they can see baby Zane. They love giving him love and kisses. The day we got home from the hospital, I have beautiful photos, of them holding him. They love him so much.”

She adds, “They think he’s the cutest thing ever. They keep talking about all the things they’re going to do with him and teach him when he grows and it’s just my gosh, we couldn’t have asked for it to go better with us having a new addition into our family.”

Burgess, 37, and Green shared the news that they welcomed their baby boy on June 20. Since his arrival, the couple has been sharing sweet updates with the world via social media. Earlier this week, Burgess got candid about her postpartum healing journey, and the surprise C-section that brought Zane into the world.

“I didn’t expect a C section. I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn’t dilating enough. In the moment it was scary, sh*t even on the table it was scary,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority. What I had no idea about was my recovery from this,” she added. “I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section.”

Burgess shared the message alongside a picture of her putting her C-section scar on display. The dancer also celebrated her new body. “However, you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke,” Burgess said in the post. “Women, we are incredible, remember that when you’re crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It’s painful and emotional but it’s beautiful and man… is it worth every single second ♥️ you’ve got this xx”