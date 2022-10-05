Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Surprising Makeover on Instagram Live -- But He Refuses This Addition

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no shortage of fun together. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer enlisted the help of his fiancée to give him a futuristic makeover and she did not disappoint.

MGK went live on Instagram from his hotel room in London, where he's currently on his Mainstream Sellout tour to document the 36-year-old actress and his assistant Olivia Stone while they transformed him into an Avatar with a Doja Cat inspired look from the year 3050, per his request.

While Fox and Stone concentrated on their makeup duties, MGK sat shirtless as he sipped a glass of red wine and rapped songs that played in the background. In videos captured by fans, Stone and the singer both sport pink hair, while Fox wore a fuzzy blush-colored bucket hat over her dark locks.

Machine gun kelly raping old song is everything pic.twitter.com/4txFDo0NFW — SARAH MISSES COLSON!!! 🖤 (@laurxkells) October 4, 2022

Fox and MGK -- who got engaged in January -- put rumors of relationship trouble to rest with their actions during the IG live. Multiple times, the two locked eyes and looked adoringly at each other. However, one thing he wasn't going to let Fox do was add fake eyelashes to his look.

this part 😂😂 @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/2a49aHYHGA — lyla 🕸 xx 🕊 | sang 9 lives with colson (@lyla19xx) October 4, 2022

just megan fox and machine gun kelly 💗 pic.twitter.com/7pCO8AjWYz — MGK & Megan Fox Daily (@mgkfoxdaily) October 4, 2022

"I said make me look like 3050!" he replied when the women insisted he needed the lashes. "Give me blood coming out of my nose. I don't want lashes. No, you're not putting these on me!"

"Nope and I'm done. And we're done," he continued, noting the makeup tutorial was over at that point. "Thank you guys for joining us live I don't know what the f--- just happened and peace!"

The couple sparked split speculation over the summer after they began sharing less of their romance on social media, but a source told ET in September they were still going strong. "As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source said at the time. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well."

"All is good between the two of them and they are still making time for each other and their relationship," the source added. "Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time."

Fox is the mother of three sons -- Noah, Bodhi, and Journey -- whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is the father of 13-year-old daughter, Casie, who recently joined him on his tour in Europe.

"It’s my daughter’s first Europe tour 💼🇫🇷 ps: 1st slide is a chair 🤠" he captioned a series of photos of them together.

Fox and MGK previously debunked breakup rumors by sharing flirty pictures together in September.