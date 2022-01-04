Mayim Bialik Says There's an Easter Egg During 'Blossom' Reunion on 'Call Me Kat' (Exclusive)

There's only one word that can suitably describe how fans are going to feel while watching the Blossom reunion in the season 2 premiere of Call Me Kat -- Whoa!

Mayim Bialik, Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov sat down with ET's Matt Cohen to talk about the highly anticipated reunion slated to air Jan. 9 on Fox following the NFL doubleheader. The cast from the popular 1990s sitcom opened up about their on-camera chemistry, continually being asked when the Blossom reboot's finally happening and how excited they are about jumping at the opportunity to make it happen.

For starters, the reboot is in the works. But, in an effort to give Blossom fans something in the short-term, Bialik has cooked up guest-starring roles for her Blossom castmates. The Call Me Kat season 2 premiere premise has them in town for a celebrity golf tournament. Unsurprisingly, the trio pays Kat's Cat Cafe a visit, and Bialik's character can't help but fangirl over the actors she says she grew up watching.

Besides seeing Bialik, Lawrence, von Oÿ and Stoyanov reunited on the small screen again, fans should also keep their eyes peeled for what's being described as an Easter egg.

"I mean, there's dancing, we can say that," says Bialik before von Oÿ interjected, "We're not all dancing!" Lawrence then whispered something in Bialik's ear, prompting her to say, "It's kinda on the nose there's an Easter egg but we don't wanna tell you yet!"

As for an official reboot, Lawrence says it's a constant question but something they've discussed.

"It's been talked about the last four or five years," Lawrence says. "Every question and every interview that I do, that's like the second or third question that they ask, 'Are you guys gonna do that 'cause of all the reboots and everything that's been going on?' Mayim and I have talked about it, Jenna and Michael have talked about it. We've all talked about it."

Now that they've had a mini reunion of sorts, it makes all the reboot talk that much more real.

"Don Reo, who created Blossom, he and I have actually formulated something that we would like to do with this cast," Bialik reveals. "Not a strict comedy. That's something he and I have been working on for several years, and I guess for us being able to be together [again on Call Me Kat] and see how easy it still is for us to interact is empowering for me and Don, to be able to say like, 'Wow, we really think there's something here.'"

Bialik also says that with the Blossom reboot she sees an opportunity to "turn the notion of a reboot on its head."

"We think that the show's so iconic as such a classic sitcom, we think that it would be a really wonderful opportunity to say yes, but also real life happens to these people," Bialik says. "So that's something [Reo] and I have been working on, and we hope to gain more attention for it now that the four of us clearly like to be together still."

Whatever concept they come up with for the reboot, the gang's all in.

"My agent has already accepted their first offer," Stoyanov quipped. "I'm just that excited. I was like, 'Whatever it is, just say yes." Added Lawrence, "I'm in, I'm in."