Matthew Perry and Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Split

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz have split. The Friendsstar and his fiancee have called off their engagement, he revealed on Tuesday.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them," Perry said in a statement to People. "I wish Molly the best."

The 51-year-old actor started dating the 29-year-old literary manager in 2018; they got engaged in November 2020.

"I decided to get engaged," Perry told People at the time. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Perry has received an outpouring of support from his Friends family lately. Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston recently spoke out against "unkind" comments about the actor and concerns for his health.

"He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t," Winston said on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast on Friday. "I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this."

Friends executive producer and director Kevin Bright also weighed in on the comments in a separate interview with THR.

"I talked to [Matthew]. It was great seeing him again," he said. "And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward."

