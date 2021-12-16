Matthew McConaughey Shocks Reese Witherspoon by Revealing She Was His First Celebrity Crush

Matthew McConaughey’s first celebrity crush is actually someone he knows all too well. On Thursday's Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Sing 2 actor is joined by his co-star and friend, Reese Witherspoon. During a lightning round of questions, the host asks the pair to confess their first celebrity crushes.

"Jim Morrison from The Doors," Witherspoon says. “The Doors movie had just come out and I was like, ‘He’s so hot.’” In a hilarious slip-up, Witherspoon realizes that it wasn’t the actual Jim Morrison she was crushing on, but Val Kilmer, who played the late rocker in the 1991 film.

Finally, it’s McConaughey’s turn to answer. “I did have a little bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me from Man in the Moon,” the actor says, referencing his pal. “That was one of my early crushes.”

A shocked Witherspoon can’t believe it as a still from the 1991 film flashes behind her. “If you see the movie, you’ll see,” McConaughey adds. “What's not to have a crush on? True story.”

It’s clear McConaughey has always kept things cool. In 2012, the Oscar-winning actor went on to marry Camila Alves, with whom he shares three children, Levi, 13, Vida, 11 and Livingston, 8. Meanwhile, Witherspoon is currently married to Jim Toth, and they are parents to 9-year-old son Tennessee. The actress is also mom to Ava and Deacon, from her previous relationship with Ryan Phillippe.

While chatting with DeGeneres, the pair recall meeting each other when Witherspoon won her Oscar in 2006. But despite sharing a celebratory drink together at the ceremony, Witherspoon notes it was her wedding day to Toth where McConaughey really found a place in her heart.

“The day that he stole my heart and everyone’s heart in my personal life was when he danced with every woman that was over the age of 65 at my wedding,” the Legally Blonde star says. “That's who this person is. I mean, my mother might have died.”

McConaughey adds, “We broke a sweat.”

“Yeah, you won the wedding,” the actress concludes.

ET recently spoke with the stars at the Sing 2 premiere, and McConaughey confessed his latest role makes him cooler with his kids. "I got more street cred at the dinner table now that I'm in the Sings," he quipped. "So finally, making something they can see. They dig them."

Sing 2 hits theaters on Dec. 22.