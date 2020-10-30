Matthew McConaughey Jokes About Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's 'Palpable' Sexual Tension During Table Read

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had fans freaking out over their sexy scene together during the recent Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read, and Matthew McConaughey is getting quite a kick out of it.

During his appearance on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, McConaughey opened up about whether he could feel the former couple's "sexual tension" at the table read, which also included Jimmy Kimmel, Dane Cook, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Roberts and more.

"Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, it was so palpable," the 50-year-old actor joked, letting out a laugh.

"No, it was -- I noticed that after -- that's what a lot of the topics were about that, or about them," he added. No, I actually didn't notice anything through the screen, but that made for a good topic the next day."

The virtual table read, which released on Sept. 17 and served as a fundraiser for Sean Penn's CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), saw Aniston playing Linda and Pitt playing Brad, lining them up for a spicy scene together. Fans couldn't get enough of the scene -- or the actors' sweet interactions before getting into character.

Pitt and Aniston made headlines earlier this year, as they reunited backstage at the SAG Awards. The January run-in marked the first time they had been publicly photographed together since their divorce in 2005.

In an interview with ET, Cook -- who put together the Fast Times table read -- shared that reuniting the former couple wasn't really intentional. "I wish I could say that was my plan all along," he joked, adding that the reunion was something that just happened "as it started to come together."

The actor did, however, understand the level of interest. "They're fascinating people, and also because of the level of talent and philanthropy, when you have fascinating figures like that, of course you want to see them together," the comedian noted. "That's the magic, right? You want to see that spark."

