Matthew McConaughey Is Ready to Co-Star With Kate Hudson Again (Exclusive)

There's no denying the chemistry! Matthew McConaughey has nothing but love for his friend and former co-star Kate Hudson, and is reflecting on why they made such a good on-screen pair.

The Oscar winner spoke with ET at the premiere of his new animated comedy Sing 2 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and he reflected on reconnecting with Hudson in a video chat he shared to Instagram last week.

"She's fun to work with!" McConaughey marveled with a smile when asked about why he enjoys acting with Hudson. "She's fun, she's rock and roll."

The pair co-starred in the romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days back in 2003, and then re-teamed for the action-comedy Fool's Gold in 2008.

According to McConaughey, for a rom-com to work, ""The male and the female, or whoever the two leads are, they have to have some kind of chemistry where you go, 'I buy that! I wanna be there!'"

"And we pulled that off a few times," he added. "And that's why we like working with each other."

Which is why he'd be down to work with Hudson again, under the right circumstances. Namely, if they found "the right script for the right movie."

Meanwhile, in Sing 2, McConaughey is reprising his role as Buster Moon, an enthusiastic and optimistic koala who leads a group of singers and musical hopefuls looking to impress a big-time producer with their dynamic stage show.

"With a lot of animated films, the kids drag us to them... but if you get one that I want to go to, that my mother and my grandmother also want to go to... then you've got something for the whole family," he shared. "Which is what we have in this."

McConaughey said his kids have come to appreciate his work more as well since appearing in the first film, explaining, "I've got more street cred at the dinner table now."

"We went years and people would say, 'What's your kids' favorite film that you've done?' And I'd go, 'They haven't seen any! I haven't made anything they can see!'" shared McConaughey, who shares three kids with wife Camila Alves -- Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8.

Sing 2 -- which also features the voice acting talents of Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bobby Cannavale, Nick Offerman, Tori Kelly, and Halsey -- hits theaters Dec. 22.