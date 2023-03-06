Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Kids Are Their Lookalikes in Rare Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's two oldest children will make you do a double take! On Monday, the couple's oldest children, Levi, 14, and Vida, 13, joined their mother in Paris for the Stella McCartney fashion show.

The two oldest McConaughey children showed off their individual style as they posed with their mother and joined her inside during the presentation. Keeping things uniform, the McConaughey-Alves trio all coordinated.

Levi looked cool -- and exactly like his father -- as he wore a brown-printed sweatsuit, layered with a beige jacket and sneakers. Like his dad, Levi has a blend of brown and blonde tresses.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Vida was her mother's mini-me as she rocked a T-shirt and skirt combo with a pair of textured boots.

Alves was chic and gave a nod to her boho style in a beige pants-and-blazer combo. Adding to the look, the former model rocked a black bra underneath. Topping things off, she wore a wide-brimmed black hat.

Missing from the outing was McConaughey and Alves' youngest son, Livingston. Alves' date with her oldest kids comes after she and McConaughey were on a turbulent Lufthansa flight last Wednesday.

Recently, McConaughey and Alves have been giving the world a look at their life at home with their children. Last week, the Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram to share a picture of Levi after surfing. In the pic, captioned, "surf souvenirs," the 53-year-old shows off his son's back covered with bandages.

The couple also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pictures of McConaughey giving their youngest son a haircut, and the family celebrating Vida's 13th birthday.