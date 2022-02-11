Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed

Five months after Master P's daughter, Tytyana Miller, died, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has confirmed the cause of her death.

According to the official coroner's report released on Tuesday, Miller died from fentanyl intoxication on May 27, confirming reports that the 25-year-old had died as a result of drugs.

Master P first took to Instagram on May 29 to announce that his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonya C, had died.

The former actress was one of Master P's nine children, eight of whom he shares with Sonya C, including Romeo, 32, Itali, 23, Inty, 29, Vercy, 30, Hercy, 20, and Mercy, 16. The 52-year-old music mogul is also dad to 25-year-old daughter, Cymphonique, from a previous relationship.

In July, Master P sat down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings to open up about his daughter's untimely death, and explained how he has been working to spread awareness on mental illness and substance abuse.

Tytyana had been battling addiction for nearly a decade and shared her struggles while starring on Growing Up Hip Hop with her father and brother, Romeo Miller.

"It's hard. Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission," Master P, born Percy Robert Miller Sr., told King. "I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I went to my own funeral."