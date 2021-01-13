Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Reach Divorce Settlement

Mary-Kate Olsen is getting a fresh start in 2021. ET has learned that the 34-year-old actress and 51-year-old French banker Olivier Sarkozy have settled their divorce.

While details of the former couple's settlement are sealed, a source tells ET that "the agreement was reached amicably" and that "everyone is looking forward to moving on."

A source tells ET that Olsen is "relieved this divorce is behind her." According to the source, the designer had moved on emotionally following her split, but now that her divorce has been finalized, "she can finally move on mentally too." "It's a new year and she's ready for a fresh start without this weighing her down," the source says.



The source adds that Olsen and Sarkozy's proceedings ultimately went smoothly and there's "no bad blood between them now."

First time a judge has granted me permission to “shoot” a proceeding in the pandemic and it’s a screenshot of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy’s divorce proceeding. The future is here and it’s bizarro, babe. pic.twitter.com/tuguy4bTcZ — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) January 13, 2021

As for what's next for Olsen, the source says she's "in such a great place."

"She's been working non-stop her whole life -- literally since the day she was born -- but the pandemic has forced her to slow down and really focus on what she wants and that's been really good for her," the source shares, adding that she's enjoying spending time with her sisters and friends and is "very open to meeting someone new."

Olsen filed for divorce in May after five years of marriage. By October, the Full House star was said to be "single and having fun," a source told ET at the time.

"She's not seriously with anyone, but she's dating," the source noted. "She's doing great and seems happier than she's been in a long time."